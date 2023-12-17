Kate McKinnon And Billie Eilish Drop Purr-fect Cat Puns On 'SNL'

Kate McKinnon marked her “SNL” return with another edition of “Whiskers R We” and looped in this week’s musical guest Billie Eilish to serve a dish full of cat quips.

McKinnon’s Barbara DeDrew teamed up with Paw-bree Hep-Purrn (played by Eilish) as they introduced the “usual sus-pets” at the cat adoption center including an Abyssinian named Jeffrey.

“As in Ah-be-seeing-him in hell for destroying my couch,” McKinnon said.

McKinnon later showed off a cat named Dylan, a “little stinker” who steals hearts.

“Which tracks because he’s a convicted felon,” she said.

“Don’t worry, he didn’t do anything to bad,” Eilish chimed in.

“Just purr-jury,” the two said in unison.

The pair – who had a number of awkwardly tense exchanges in the sketch – found out that they share a favorite movie (“Tár”), a favorite curse word (“tush”) and a celebrity crush (Mariska Hargitay) before introducing the next feline: Maris-Cat Hargitay.

“She’s on ‘Claw & Order’ and she always catches the ‘purr-p,’” McKinnon said.

