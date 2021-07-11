Duchess of Cambridge takes special guest to Wimbledon for men’s final

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge took a special guest to Wimbledon to watch the men’s final...her father Michael.

The duchess, who is usually accompanied by her husband Prince William, sat with Mr Middleton ahead of the clash between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.

She wore a baby pink belted dress, cream heels and a colourful face mask for the final day of the two-week tournament.

On Saturday, for the women’s final, Kate had attended with her husband the Duke of Cambridge.

William will be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night for England’s historic clash with Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

It is a big weekend of sport for the couple, with keen tennis fan Kate patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club while William is president of the Football Association.

