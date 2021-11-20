Kate Hudson's Lookalike Son Ryder Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance with His Mom

Kate Hudson's eldest son, Ryder Robinson, is officially all grown up — and looks just like his mom. On Thursday night, the 17-year-old made a rare red carpet appearance alongside Hudson and his grandma, Goldie Hawn, at the Stella McCartney x The Beatles collection launch in Los Angeles.

For the event, Kate wore a blue sequined two-piece set with red lace trim, and paired the sparkly separates with a black blazer and white platform sneakers. She wore her blonde hair down and in loose waves that brushed past her shoulders.

Ryder and his grandma, on the other hand, coordinated in all-black looks. The teen — who towered over Hudson in photos — opted for a black crewneck sweater and matching pants accented with a silver chain, while Hawn wore a black cold-shoulder top and leggings with zippers at the bottom.

Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and recently revealed that he's inherited her side of the family's funny gene. "I mean, he's also deeply funny. Ryder — I mean, he clearly is gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family," she said during an interview with Seth Meyers back in September, explaining that he's been mocking her wellness-focused posts on Instagram. "And I would say he's probably the funniest in our family," she continued. "So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me."