Kate Hudson's Family: All About Her Famous Parents and Siblings

Kate Hudson and her siblings have made a name for themselves in Hollywood, just like their famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson’s blended family is a real-life Brady Bunch.

Though her parents’ connection dates back to 1968, both Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were married, and welcomed children, before they eventually found their way back to one another in 1983. The First Wives Club star welcomed son Oliver Hudson and daughter Kate with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt welcomed son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley. Together, Goldie and Kurt share a son, Wyatt Russell.

Goldie and Kurt were two of the most talked about actors of their time, so it may come as no surprise that their children followed in their footsteps. Kate, Oliver and Wyatt have all carved a name out for themselves in Hollywood, but with a last name like theirs, a lot of pressure and pushback comes with it.

The subject of nepotism — specifically, nepotism in Hollywood — rose to the surface in late 2022, and at the center of it was Kate and her family. In the interview with The Independent, the rom-com actress retorted that your last name “doesn’t matter” if you have the right work ethic.

“The nepotism thing, I mean ... I don't really care. I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood," she told the outlet. "People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."

She concluded, "I don't care where you come from or what your relationship to the business is — if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter.”

Acting isn’t the only thing Goldie and Kurt have in common with Kate and her siblings. They also parent similarly. “As parents, we have a tremendous responsibility,” Goldie once told PEOPLE, while discussing her nonprofit children’s mental health program, MindUP. “My children are really great with their children.”

"So that's the way it works. As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that's that domino effect," she added.

Here’s everything to know about Kate Hudson’s famous parents and siblings.

Her parents Goldie and Kurt have been together for 40 years

Goldie and Kurt’s love has stood the test of time. The pair first met while starring in Disney’s live-action movie musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1968. While the two immediately hit it off, they didn't become romantically involved until 1983. Forty years later, the couple still aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle anytime soon.

On the topic of marriage and her relationship, Goldie told CNN’s Chris Wallace that divorce “ends up to be big business” and she prefers “the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here.”

“I mean relationships are hard. They’re not always easy. There’s all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on,” she further explained.

At the end of the day, Goldie said she and Kurt value their independence. “I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling.”

Prior to Kurt, Goldie was married to director Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976, and Bill Hudson from 1976 to 1982. Kurt, meanwhile, had a four-year marriage with actress Season Hubley that ended in 1983.

They are a blended family

Kate grew up in a blended family alongside her brother Oliver, stepbrother Boston and half-brother Wyatt. The oldest of the bunch, Oliver was born on Sept. 7, 1976. Goldie was married to actor Bill Hudson at the time, who is also Kate’s biological father. She was born on April 19, 1979.

The Something Borrowed actress was four years old when her mother reconnected with Kurt, who already had a son from a previous relationship. Boston, whose mom is Season Hubley, was born on Feb. 16, 1980. Three years after their rekindling, their blended family grew once more. Goldie and Kurt welcomed their first child together, son Wyatt, on July 10, 1986.

In an Instagram tribute for Kurt’s 70th birthday, Kate, who affectionately refers to the actor as “Pa,” reflected on how much of an influence Kurt has had on her and her siblings' lives.

"He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences," she wrote on Instagram, adding elsewhere: "He gave me the gift of confidence, instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he'd always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident, you live courageously.”

Kate, Oliver and Wyatt inherited their parents’ acting genes

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree in the Russell-Hawn household. Nearly all the couple’s children have taken a liking to acting, and have been successful at it. Oliver has starred in several widely recognized TV shows, including Rules of Engagement, Nashville, Dawson’s Creek, The Cleaning Lady and more recently, And Just Like That.

Conversely, Kate became a movie magnet in the early aughts. She got her breakout role as Penny Lane in the 2000 film Almost Famous, which earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. She’s also known for starring in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold, Bride Wars and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Wyatt has dabbled in both TV and film. His comedic performances in 22 Jump Street and Table 19 put him on the map; but it was Disney’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that propelled him to TV stardom. He most recently collaborated with his dad on the Apple TV+’s sci-fi series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Though Boston lives a private life out of the limelight, he makes the occasional red carpet appearance to support his famous parents and siblings.

Kate and Oliver have a podcast together

In 2019, the brother-sister duo launched their own podcast aptly titled Sibling Revelry. Alongside a behind-the-scenes video montage of season one’s esteemed guests, Kate penned on Instagram that her “big hope” is to “inspire people to understand their differences with their siblings and family and always move towards more closeness and connection because that’s what we need more in this world.”

Oliver noted in his announcement that the podcast has been equally rewarding for their own relationship. “I knew we’d have fun and laugh and give each other s— but I didn't realize how important this would be for OUR relationship,” he wrote on Instagram. “Being able to talk about the past and how we grew up and what we meant to each other has given me a deeper understanding of US, as siblings, as best friends, as parents. Every time we sit down and get into it I learn something new!”

Wyatt plays a younger version of his father’s character in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Wyatt’s acting chops are being put to the ultimate test as he stars opposite his father in a brand-new Apple TV+ series that’s expanding the Godzilla universe. In Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, two siblings follow “in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch,” per the series synopsis. Kurt and Wyatt will be portraying the same character across different timelines.

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later, where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows." The 10-episode series comes from Legendary Television’s MonsterVerse.

Kate looks up to mom Goldie for paving her own way in Hollywood

In an interview with Kelly Ripa on her SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, Kate shared why she has so much admiration for her mother and looks to her for inspiration.“ She had to really fight for a lot of these movies to be made [and] was seen by a lot of people as difficult and complicated because she had a point of view,” Kate said of her mom’s journey to working behind the camera.

Kate said her mom went against everyone who “told her to stay in her lane” and produced her own films, “which wasn’t happening at the time.” She explained to Ripa, "She really was just trying to say, ‘Hey, guys, we should probably re-look at the script.’ And that is considered complicated, especially in the ’70s and ’80s in Hollywood."

"She’s so determined. I mean she’s really unbelievable," Kate concluded.

Kate and her siblings have a combined total of seven kids

Kate, Oliver and Wyatt are all busy raising families of their own. Oliver and wife Erinn Barlett, whom he married in 2006, share sons Wilder Brooks and Bodhi Hawn, plus daughter Rio Laura.

Kate also has two sons and a daughter. She and ex-husband Chris Robinson welcomed son Ryder Robinson in 2004. He became a big brother in 2011 with the addition of Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whom Kate shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. In 2018, Kate gave birth to daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, whose father is Danny Fujikawa. Kate and Danny have been engaged since 2021.

Following their Western-themed wedding in 2019, Wyatt and actress Meredith Hagner welcomed their son, Buddy Prine Russell, in 2021.

In her 2023 Variety cover story, Goldie shared the wisdom she wants to pass on to her seven grandchildren. "You've got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic," she said. "And I'm passing that on because that was what my father taught me: Stay in reality. Don't get taken away with everything."

"The rest of it is up to them," Goldie continued. "Being there for them and knowing that they're going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is."

They all live within minutes of one another

Kate and her parents and siblings have a super, tight-knit bond – so tight that they all live within almost walking distance of one another. The Knives Out star previously joined comedian Chelsea Handler on her “Dear Chelsea” advice Instagram series, where she shared why it would be “devastating” if someone in her family had to relocate.

“I live seven blocks from my mom. My brother is literally two minutes down the street. My other brother is eight [minutes away],” Kate said, relating to a caller who was seeking advice about living far away from family.

“I’m always like, ‘I don’t want to live in Los Angeles,’ " Kate admitted. “L.A. doesn’t move me and I can’t move. It would be devastating to all of us. We would have to move as this pack."



