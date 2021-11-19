Kate Hudson Walks the Red Carpet with 17-Year-Old Son Ryder

kate hudson

It was a family affair at the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back collection launch on Thursday night!

Kate Hudson attended the Los Angeles event with mom Goldie Hawn and son Ryder Robinson. The actress, 42, donned a Stella McCartney red lace-embellished sequin blue set, paired with a black blazer and white platform sneakers.

Both Hawn, 75, and Ryder, 17, rocked all black looks to celebrate the new collaboration, which is timed to the highly-anticipated documentary The Beatles: Get Back, debuting on Disney+ next week.

Hawn wore a cut-out long sleeve blouse, leggings with zippers at the hem and boots. While Ryder — whom Hudson shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson — chose a crewneck sweatshirt, trousers with a silver chain, a pendant necklace and classic Chuck Taylor Hi-Top Converse.

During a September appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress said that her eldest son loves to imitate her fitness-focused Instagram videos.

"He's giving you a hard time about sort of, your embracing of the wellness culture," host Seth Meyers said to Hudson.

"Oh yeah, and just the fact that I Instagram all of my products, so he makes fun of that," she agreed, before they watch a clip of Ryder pretending to be Hudson sharing a smoothie recipe for her followers.

"Hi guys, Kate Hudson here," Ryder said in the video, as Hudson watches behind him. "I know you know me because you follow me, I'm so funny. Today we're going to be making a goji berry in bloom protein shake. It's delicious. I give it to my kids. They love it. My whole family loves it."

Hudson, laughing with Meyers, agreed that "it's fairly accurate."

"I mean, he's also deeply funny. Ryder — I mean, he clearly is gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family," she said, referring to her famous lineage that includes mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.

"And I would say he's probably the funniest in our family," Hudson continued. "So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me."