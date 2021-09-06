Kate Hudson Has Sworn by This $36 Multi-Purpose, Skin-Saving Cream for Years



Kate Hudson can’t get enough of her all-time favorite, skin saving salve—the Egyptian Magic All Purpose Cream.

She loves its multi-purpose function and uses it on her entire family—on “cuts, burns, scrapes, [and] dryness,” she told InStyle.

It contains antioxidant-rich bee propolis, bee pollen, beeswax, honey, olive oil, and royal jelly to soothe, hydrate, and protect skin.

Everyone loves a good multi-purpose product, especially when it comes to skincare—which is why Kate Hudson shares her favorite versatile, skin-saving balm whenever she gets the chance.

Hudson has raved about the cult-favorite Egyptian Magic All Purpose Cream in interviews for years, and she’s not stopping now. She gave it a mention in a recent conversation with InStyle while promoting her new supplement brand INBLOOM, saying her family puts it on anything—“cuts, burns, scrapes, dryness.” She said she’ll also apply it after a long flight or a day of wearing heavy makeup.

Hudson has three kids—Ryder, 16, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 2—and in 2019, she told People she uses the cream on their skin often. “I’ve always loved this balm,” she added. And in 2017, she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that she’s even used it as a diaper rash cream and a hair balm.

So what makes it so incredible, you might ask? That would be its antioxidant-rich ingredients like bee propolis, bee pollen, beeswax, honey, olive oil, and royal jelly. Propolis and pollen also have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties. (However, some people can be allergic to bee products, so always test a patch of your skin first!)

The Magic Cream’s naturally powerful ingredients are complemented by its unique texture, which Hudson also loves. It starts out as a balm, but turns into a nourishing oil as it’s rubbed into the skin.

And the Knives Out star isn’t the only one who loves it—celebrity and otherwise. Actress Kaley Cuoco recently called the cream her “secret weapon” on Instagram, per People. “I use it for everything. Skin, nails, lips, toes, dry nose ETC… not an ad I just <3. You’re welcome,” she wrote. Plus, its 4.5-star Amazon rating speaks for itself.

“I have gotten so many compliments on my glowing complexion. I slather it on my face, eyelids, lips, elbows, legs, knees, and even my chest!” one reviewer wrote. “I used to wake up to dry skin but not so much now. It’s doing wonders all day,” another added. Others say it helps fade acne scars and other dark spots—so it was clearly named “magic” for a reason.

