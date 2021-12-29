Kate Hudson Spends Snow Day with Fiancé Danny Fujikawa and Daughter Rani

Kate Hudson is loving her snow-filled family vacation.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actress posted a photograph on Instagram of herself and fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 35, hanging out with their 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose.

The three sat together in the snow in front of a cabin, bundled up in their snow boots and beanies. The Almost Famous star captioned the post with a single red heart emoji.

kate hudson

kate hudson/ instagram

Hudson has been spending the entire holiday season with her family in Colorado.

​​On Christmas Eve, the Golden Globe winner and her youngest child kept an eye out for Santa Claus together in a cute video she posted Sunday to Instagram. In the clip, Rani ran to the window after her siblings and cousins made a commotion at the sight of Saint Nicholas outside.

"Some caught a glimpse, some of us didn't but Santa wasn't bothered by the Colorado storm and showed up like Santa does, in all his magical wonder. Merry Christmas everyone," Hudson wrote in the caption.

She also gave a shoutout to non-profits World Food Programme, World Food Program USA and MindUP, all of which her family donated to during the holidays.

Hudson and her family arrived in Aspen last week, when Hudson posted a photo at the airport with Rani. She's also mother to sons Ryder Russell, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10, whom she co-parents with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

The Mother's Day star has been known to get away with her brood to the family's home in Aspen for holidays with mom Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, as well as Kate's brother Oliver Hudson.

Earlier this month, Hudson posted a photo of her mother and Rani sharing a sweet moment ahead of the holidays. In the Instagram snap, Hawn, 76, laughed as Rani sat by her side, smiling in a green holiday dress and matching hair bow. "Holiday spirit off to a great start," Hudson captioned the post.