Kate Hudson’s Smartwatch Is the Cheapest It’s Ever Been — but Not for Much Longer

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands (ahem, wrists) on a smartwatch, Amazon Prime Day may be the best time to do it — the retailer has so many impressive deals on wearable tech products. Of course, you probably already know that the Apple Watch is majorly discounted, but in case you missed it, the equally as popular Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is also on sale right now.

Not only does it track your daily movement and help you set realistic fitness goals, but the Fitbit also has a sleep monitor function that allows you to better understand the quality of your sleep (which is important, since getting adequate rest is a vital part of your overall health). While its primary function is to track your health and fitness, it’s also packed with a slew of other features that make it versatile for every lifestyle. With the Alexa-enabled smartwatch you can check the weather, set alarms, and start your exercise through voice command.

On top of that, you can choose to receive all of the notifications from your phone — including calls, texts, and calendar alerts — on your watch, as well as download your favorite apps. But one of its coolest functions is Fitbit Pay, which conveniently lets you scan and make purchases right from your watch (so you never have to pull out your wallet). It’s no wonder why everyone from former President Barack Obama to Carrie Underwood to Kate Hudson are Fitbit fans. In fact, Hudson owns (and often wears) the exact Fitbit Versa 2 that’s currently on sale for $128 for Prime members— the cheapest the smartwatch has ever been!

While Hudson’s sleek all-black option is not included in the deal, the rose gold, stone grey, and bordeaux maroon watches are all discounted. However, Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59pm PT, so there’s not much time left to grab it on sale. If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get these exclusive savings.

Like we said before, this is the best deal we’ve ever seen on the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, so if you’re doing a little early holiday shopping, we recommend adding it to your cart now before the price goes back up in just a few hours!

