Kate Hudson Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to Mom Goldie Hawn: 'A Treasure Trove of Wisdom'

US actress Kate Hudson (L) and her mom actress Goldie Hawn (R) arrive for Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, November 14, 2022. (Photo by Juan Pablo Rico / AFP) (Photo by JUAN PABLO RICO/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Hudson is wishing her mother Goldie Hawn a happy birthday!

On Monday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and her actress mother Hawn, now 77, in tribute of the First Wives Club star.

"So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born! I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light?" Hudson wrote in her post's caption, alongside photos of herself and Goldie at the recent premiere of Hudson's Knives Out sequel and memories they've shared together over the years.

"I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit," Hudson's caption continued. "Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip toed dance through life."

"She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women's ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer," Hudson wrote.

The Almost Famous actress added in her birthday post that Hawn's "life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately" and that her mother "always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother."

"And well…let's just say, she's winning at that," Hudson finished her caption. "🏆☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You're my everything ❤️🎂❤️"

Reese Witherspoon joined in on the birthday wishes, too, calling Hawn "truly the greatest" in a comment.

"Happiest of birthdays, MAMA Goldie!" comedian and television host Chelsea Handler wrote in a comment. "LOVE THIS TRIBUTE."

At the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles last Monday, Hudson told PEOPLE that she credits her parents Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."

"That's what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents," Hudson told PEOPLE at the Academy Museum, dressed in an elegant sequined gown. "Your bull---- detector is up here, you see it all. When you're little, you're like, 'That person's full of s---, that person's full of s---,' and I think it works really well when you're doing a murder mystery."

Hawn appeared at Hudson's side at the Glass Onion premiere, wearing an all-black outfit with embroidered with silver designs on her sleeves and blazer's sides, in addition to matching jewelry and high-heeled shoes.