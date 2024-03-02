Kate Hudson Says Writing Songs for Upcoming Album Has Been 'Cathartic': It's 'Very Authentic' (Exclusive)

"I wrote the songs, so they're very personal, and each one is a different kind of expression of myself," the actress tells PEOPLE

Kate Hudson is reflecting on the freeing experience of writing music.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the actress, 44, who recently partnered with shopping platform Rakuten, opens up about her upcoming album and crafting songs for it.

"It's really fun. I'm really enjoying it," Hudson says of putting together tunes. "The writing process was the most important and cathartic for me."

"I wrote the songs, so they're very personal, and each one is a different kind of expression of myself," she adds. "Every [song] will feel different, but obviously, I think, very authentic to me."

Hudson first revealed her plans to record an album in April 2022, when she shared a photo on Instagram of herself singing in a rehearsal space.

"Finally realized it's time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai 🎶 🎤," wrote the Fabletics co-founder in the post's caption, seemingly referring to music as her "ikigai," a.k.a. a Japanese concept that translates to "reason for being."

Later that December, Hudson discussed how the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic helped put her musical ambitions into motion because she was determined to live her life with no regrets.

"You know, I had this thing [during] COVID ... Every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm early 40s... not yet.' But during COVID, I was like, 'You know, what am I doing?' " she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Back in January, Hudson released her debut single, titled "Talk About Love," which was co-written with Linda Perry and Hudson's fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

“You only have one first single,” the star said of her musical debut in a press release. “And I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in.”

“I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love,” she continued.

Added Hudson: “It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!”

Ahead of the release of her album — slated for sometime later this year — Hudson tells PEOPLE she is now working on music videos to accompany her songs.

"I'm right now looking at doing a couple of different music videos, and the fashion in each of them are different extensions of myself in these songs," she says. "... Now I get to have fun putting the visuals to it and sharing it with everyone."

