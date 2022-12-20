Kate Hudson Says She Pushed to Get Matthew McConaughey Cast in How to Lose a Guy : 'We Had an Energy'

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - 2003

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey has Kate Hudson to thank for his casting in their 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

At a BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London on Monday, Hudson, 43, told an audience that she went to bat for McConaughey, 53, to take the role as her costar in the movie, according to The Daily Mail.

"We had an energy together, I wanted to play with him," Hudson said at the event as she recalled that she and studio executives on the movie "kept hitting our heads against the wall" during the casting process.

"I'm such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with," Hudson, who knows her way around the genre, said during the event, according to The Daily Mail.

The actress noted that she was given "approval on everything" for the Paramount Pictures film, leading her to name McConaughey as her first choice to play Ben Barry opposite her character Andie Anderson.

"We both have a competitive spirit, we're both super athletic," Hudson said of working with McConaughey, whom she also costars with in 2008's Fool's Gold. "We like to push each other and I just love Matthew's commitment to everything. He's razor-focused."

"What you think he is, is, is," she added of the actor, according to the outlet.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Courtesy Everette Collection

Hudson, who stars in Netflix's new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has recently received renewed attention for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days after clips from the movie began trending on TikTok in recent days in response to Netflix's announcement that the film will leave the platform on Jan. 1, 2023.

"Yeah, a lot of that movie was me just going nuts, it was like getting in that character and then just going for it," Hudson said about the film on TODAY last Wednesday after remarking that one of her sons told her that scenes from the movie had gone viral.

Hudson noted that the film, which is approaching its 20th anniversary in January, appears to have gained a following among younger generations and particularly in journalists who found inspiration in her character Andie Anderson, a magazine writer in New York City.

"I love that that movie lives on with younger girls," Hudson said during her TODAY appearance.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Courtesy Everette Collection

"On [Glass Onion] during press, so many young — now there's a new generation of journalists who would say 'Andie Anderson made me want to be a journalist.' "

"There was a very feminist twist to that movie and it really inspired young girls and that makes me so happy," Hudson added.