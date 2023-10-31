Kate Hudson Recalls ‘Endlessly’ Talking About Love with Matthew Perry: ‘To Know Him Was to Adore Him’

“I share the same sadness with all our film and TV community who shared time with Matthew," the actress wrote in an Instagram Story post

KMazur/WireImage Matthew Perry and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is remembering Matthew Perry, after the 54-year-old actor's death Saturday from an apparent drowning.

The actress, 44, posted a photo alongside Perry while sharing her condolences following the Friends actor's death.

In Hudson’s Monday Instagram Story, she shared a photo of Perry making her laugh on stage while the two presented the breakthrough male award on stage at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

“As you can see, to know him was to adore him," Hudson captioned the photo.

Kevin Winter/Getty Kate Hudson and actor Matthew Perry on stage at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards at the Sony Pictures Studios on June 5, 2004

"We played tennis and played more tennis, talked endlessly about trials and tribulations of love and then would talk some more as we would laugh our a---- off and then laughed some more," Hudson continued, offering a look at her friendship with Perry.

Hudson expressed her condolences, writing, “I share the same sadness with all our film and TV community who shared time with Matthew.”

“I send my love and condolences to his family and his work families," she concluded. “We love you Matthew.”



'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlac, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry

Perry's Friends castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — spoke out in a joint statement, exclusively obtained by PEOPLE on Monday afternoon.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continues. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."



Another Friends co-star who paid tribute was Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Chandler's on-and-off-again TV girlfriend Janice.

“What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry,” Wheeler wrote on Instagram. “The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Perry was found dead in the afternoon on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," Perry's family said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

