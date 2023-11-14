Kate Hudson’s Quintessential Winter Outfit Featured This Practical Boot

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They’re better than your average combat boots.

Splash News Kate Hudson

It may still be fall, but Kate Hudson just made me so excited for winter (I know, don’t hate me!). That’s because the outfit she was wearing while walking around is quintessential snow day perfection. Even though it might not be cold enough to wear everything she did (yet), there is one takeaway piece you need to slip into now: those boots.

Hudson is often snapped in itty-bitty bikinis and flattering workout wear, but this time around, she was heavily bundled up in the coziest look I ever did see (since fall started, I mean). The actress sipped something sweet while walking around in bright-blue trousers that made me consider adding a pair of cobalt bottoms to my rotation. She paired the colorful pants with an oversized turtleneck sweater, plus a long houndstooth coat that oozed luxury to a T. There’s just something about the checked pattern that screams wealth, and guess what? I just convinced myself I need to get my own houndstooth coat (sorry to my bank account).

Cozy sweater, blue pants, and houndstooth topper aside, it’s her boots that nevertheless won my attention. I’m a shoe girl through and through, so it’s no surprise my eyes always start at the base (aka, the footwear) and move up from there. And obviously, considering it's fall, boots are on my mind like nothing else — so Hudson’s genius zip-front combat boots are all I can think of right now.

Sorel Brex Bold Waterproof Front-Zip Bootie

Nordstrom

$190

Buy on Nordstrom

Timberland Everleigh Front-Zip Boot

Timberland

$180

$130

Buy on timberland.com

Combat boots are a big fall 2023 shoe trend, but the Hudson’s version eliminates one very annoying — and time consuming — step: lacing up your shoes. Instead of front, criss-cross laces, the actress’ chunky black boots feature a functional front zipper that you simply, well, zip open for easy slipping into. I love! Not to mention, the hardware adds an edgy touch to the simple silhouette.

Story continues

Hudson isn’t the first to wear zip-front boots and she won’t be the last. Sarah Jessica Parker wore her own version earlier this year, pairing hers with an oversized parka that also screams cozy. Kate Middleon skipped the zipper, but she also took a pair of sleek combat boots out for a spin last week, proving the boot style is big for fall 2023.

Ready to test out Hudson’s front-zip boots? Same. Shop similar options below.

Get the Look:

Thursday Boots Ryder Platform Boot

Shop now: $180; thursdayboots.com

La Canadienne Abba Genuine Shearling Lined Waterproof Bootie

Shop now: $585; nordstrom.com

Dr. Martens Jetta Sendal Leather Boot

Shop now: $180 (Originally $210); zappos.com

Free People Myles Zip-Front Boot

Shop now: $278; freepeople.com

La Canadienne Nash Leather Bootie

Shop now: $575; nordstrom.com

Paul Green Sheridan Lug Zip Bootie

Shop now: $499; nordstrom.com



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.