Kate Hudson Posts Sweet Snapshot of 'Favorite Superheroes' Daughter Rani Rose and Jimi Hendrix

Tristan Balagtas
·2 min read
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson/Instagram; Inset: Rich Fury/Getty

Rani Rose to the rescue!

The 3-year-old daughter of Kate Hudson, 42, and Danny Fujikawa, 35, looked equal parts fierce and adorable in a superhero-inspired snap that her mom shared on Instagram Friday.

The fashion-forward tot accessorized her black, red, and white cardigan with a hot pink cape and matching wand, along with a bejeweled mask and tiara. She struck a pose next to a black-and-white portrait of the late Jimi Hendrix for the shot.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Spends Snow Day with Fiancé Danny Fujikawa and Daughter Rani

"My two favorite superheroes 💫" the Almost Famous actress captioned the sweet post.

Hudson's mom Goldie Hawn lovingly gushed over her own daughter as well. "Yep! You're not such a bad super hero yourself daughter xxxx❤️❤️❤️❤️" Hawn, 76, wrote in the comments section.

Hudson and Hawn have famously shared an undeniably tight mother-daughter bond throughout the years. For PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue, Hudson spoke about being raised by Hawn and what she hoped to pass down to Rani.

RELATED: Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani, 3, Twin in Winter Coats: 'Colorado Girlies'

"My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own," she said at the time. "Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani … going, 'I hope I give her that kind of confidence,' you know?"

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson and Mom Goldie Hawn Love to Be Each Other's "Greatest Cheerleader"

Hudson added, "Mom always said to me, 'Don't you ever let a man dim your light.' So I've never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what Mom gave to me."

Along with Rani Rose, Hudson is also mom to two boys: son Ryder Russell, 18, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

