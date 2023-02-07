Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey discuss their screen chemistry: 'We do kiss nicely'

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are kissing and telling.

The rom-com veterans, who starred together in Fool's Gold and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, reunited in an Instagram Live video Monday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the latter film. When asked what it was like to smooch each other, the two opened up about some of the odd circumstances they've found themselves in.

"My whole thing is, like, we're always in weird environments [when we kiss in movies]," Hudson said. "There was only one time when we kissed that was, like, so nice and gentle, in the bathroom."

McConaughey added, "Everything else is like, swim up to the top, the sharks almost ate you, you just fell from a plane from 300 feet, tread water before you get your breath, and you're backlit, it's magic hour. You have 30 seconds to get the [kiss] shot.'"

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

Paramount/Everett Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

Agreeing with her costar, Hudson explained that kissing for a film is never the romantic moment it seems like — it's just movie magic. "When you're kissing anyone in a movie, it's professional," she said. "We're actually trying to create something that evokes something in a certain way that might not exactly be the way you would necessarily do it in real life."

Hudson, who is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, added, "In respect to our now-partners, we do kiss nicely. It was always a very nice kiss." (McConaughey, for his part, has been married to Camila Alves since 2012, and the two share three children.)

Directed by Donald Petrie, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was released a week before Valentine's Day in 2003. Hudson plays columnist Andie Anderson, who plans to write an article about how she got her boyfriend to dump her in less than two weeks' time. Unbeknown to her, that man, advertising executive Benjamin Barry (McConaughey), has also made a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him.

In both How to Lose a Guy and Fool's Gold, McConaughey and Hudson have undeniable chemistry, and they believe it comes down to having complementary acting styles. "What tickles me doesn't bruise you; what tickles you doesn't bruise me," McConaughey said. "We were never afraid to push it to what might be considered too far."

"When you went one direction, I went with you," Hudson added. "But then I would be like, 'I'm gonna throw him off a little bit. Let's see what happens if I do a sharp right.'"

Watch Hudson and McConaughey's full conversation above.

