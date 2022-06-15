Kate Hudson Is the Latest Celeb to Use the Tinted SPF Shoppers Call "Magic in a Bottle"

Kate Hudson Ilia Skin Tint

We all love a double-duty beauty product. Because, hey, that ultimately means less time in front of the mirror and more time to actually enjoy your day. Good thing Kate Hudson just reminded us about a multi-use essential that truly does it all: It smooths, protects, and perfects the skin.

Hudson spilled the details on her skincare regimen in a recent Glamour interview. Cleansers, serums, face oils, SPF, oh my — the actress covered all bases when it comes to a thorough, well-rounded routine, but the best-selling Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 particularly stood out to us. That's because this particular beauty buy has caused quite the buzz in Hollywood as of late, and for good reason — it's a makeup and skincare game changer.

The top-rated Ilia serum is touted to be skincare, makeup, and sun protection, all in a humble 1-ounce bottle. Its easy-on-your-skin formula is packed with essential ingredients like niacinamide that smooths texture, squalane that balances and improves elasticity, and hyaluronic acid that plumps and seals hydration. Plus, the tinted serum also provides SPF 40 coverage, protecting your skin from UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light, and pollution.

It's no wonder this do-it-all beauty buy has caught the attention of Hollywood's finest, and though Hudson was the latest to call it one of her go-tos, she's certainly not the first to do so. Miranda Kerr is also a fan of this Ilia skin tint, relying on it for her enviable red-carpet glow at the 2022 Met Gala. Supermodel Cindy Crawford is another notable fan, calling it a favorite for summer in an interview with The Zoe Report last year.

It's notable in and of itself that so many celebrities have backed this tinted SPF, especially considering they likely have access to hundreds of luxury buys they could use in its place. But it's also worth mentioning that thousands of shoppers are also totally enamored with this serum. Averaging a 4.5-star rating and racking in thousands of 5-star reviews, customers have called it everything from "magic in a bottle" to "dewy perfection" to the "secret to better skin."

One shopper wrote, "[It has] the perfect ingredients; it's literally magic in a bottle. My skin looks like silk," adding, "One thing I love the most is that a little goes a long way." Another customer mentioned that it works wonders on her 51-year-old skin. "I have noticed some age spots popping up on my face lately, so I tried this…You cannot tell I'm wearing anything, it doesn't settle in wrinkles, and I've gotten compliments on how great my skin looks!"Clearly, this tinted SPF is something special. Shop it for $48 and watch it work its magic on your skin.