Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell Watch Ryder Perform With His Band in Los Angeles

Amanda Taylor
·3 min read
Kate Hudson /Instagram. Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell Watch Ryder Perform. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChhrU4mLeJr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Kate Hudson /Instagram. Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell Watch Ryder Perform. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChhrU4mLeJr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.

Kate Hudson /Instagram

Kate Hudson posted three new photos Sunday on her Instagram from a night out watching a performance by her son's band.

The actress, 42, shared snaps from watching her son Ryder's band Codependence. In the third photo, Hudson and her stepfather, Kurt Russell, grin at the camera from the audience.

Hudson wrote a short caption, which said 'watching my baby,' and tagged Ryder, 18.

The first photo in the carousel featured Hudson and a friend feigning nervousness, her worried expression accompanied by the hashtag "stage moms" in the caption. She is wearing her blonde hair loose, a brown jacket and several statement rings.

RELATED: Kate Hudson's Sons Have Epic Jam Session Before Ryder, 18, Heads Off to College: 'My Boys'

Kate Hudson /Instagram. Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell Watch Ryder Perform. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChhrU4mLeJr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Kate Hudson /Instagram. Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell Watch Ryder Perform. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChhrU4mLeJr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.

Kate Hudson /Instagram

Stepping out to celebrate his grandson's musical event, Russell 71, kept it casual in a tee shirt, jeans and a flannel shirt.

The second photo was of Ryder onstage at The Mint in Los Angeles. He played guitar while the band's drummer kept time in the background of the pic. The musician has played on Hudson's social media before.

In a video shared earlier this week, Ryder jammed out on the electric guitar while his little brother, Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 10, played the drums. In full rock 'n' roll fashion, both boys whipped their hair back and forth throughout the performance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"My boys 🥰 What more could a mom ask for other than boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time ✅," wrote Hudson in the caption.

"What a good big brother," she said of Ryder. "We're gonna miss you big time 😢 #offtocollege #guessthesong"

In May, the Fabletics co-founder posted a family photo on Instagram with her children to celebrate Ryder's high school graduation.

Kate Hudson /Instagram. Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell Watch Ryder Perform. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChhrU4mLeJr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.
Kate Hudson /Instagram. Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell Watch Ryder Perform. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChhrU4mLeJr/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.

Kate Hudson /Instagram

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022, and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far, it is barely reachable. And then here we are!" the actress began her heartfelt caption.

RELATED: Kate Hudson and Ex-Husband Chris Robinson Reunite to Celebrate Son Ryder's High School Graduation

"@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter," she continued.

Hudson concluded, "Way to go, baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing, I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain't easy, but fly kiddos fly! 💫"

Hudson shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose, 3½, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A cherry-red 1955 Ferrari driven by racing legends sells for $22 million

    A cherry-red 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider with racing legend Carroll Shelby's inscription sold for $22 million Saturday during Monterey Car Week

  • Fans Go Wild After Kelly Reilly Drops Rare Comment on Cole Hauser's Instagram

    The actor, who stars as Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network show Yellowstone, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Montana set.

  • Love Is Blind Alum Danielle Ruhl Files for Divorce from Nick Thompson After 1 Year of Marriage

    The news of their divorce makes Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson the last couple from season 2 of Love Is Blind to call it quits, following Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones' split last week

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Sagging Yankees win for just 10th time in 30 games, top Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O'Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They top the division by eight games over Toronto. After New York's frustra

  • Disc golfers oppose city's plan to remove temporary course at North Glenmore Park

    Members of the Calgary Disc Golf Club are asking the city to rethink its decision to remove a temporary course in North Glenmore Park by the end of October. The course near the Glenmore Reservoir was installed in 2021 to provide additional outdoor recreation space during the pandemic. With many Calgarians returning to travel and other activities, the city says the pressure on the park system isn't the same. "A temporary amenity doesn't require full engagement with a community, which helped provi

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 rookies to target

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon makes the case for Chris Olave, Drake London and Breece Hall as the top NFL rookies to target in your fantasy draft.

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of