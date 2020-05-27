Kate Hudson Just Brought This Ultra-Comfy Summer Staple Back on Our Radar

This year’s spring-to-summer wardrobe transition might hit a little differently. Most of us aren’t getting much use out of our favorite spring jackets or those classically lightweight knits ideal for layering, so we don’t really need to think about swapping them out as temperatures rise. Instead, many of us are spending our days in cozy loungewear like hoodies and sweatpants, but as we veer into summer territory, there’s one question that keeps bubbling to the front of our minds: How can we maintain this comfy ethos without overheating in our fleece-lined sweats?

Lucky for us (and you), Kate Hudson found a simple solution that ensures we can still be comfy all day without breaking a sweat come summertime. Enter, terry cotton sweat shorts: an old-school, ultra-snug staple that’s way underrated, but thanks to the actor’s recent ‘gram, we have a feeling it’s one stay-at-home staple that’s about to blow up.

Hudson’s purple terry sweat shorts and coordinating sports bra are from Fabletics, a brand she founded back in 2013 that offers stylish, top-quality workout and home attire at an affordable price point. Hudson’s exact sweatshorts — which are almost entirely sold out — are 100 percent cotton and have pockets that are serious game-changers. While you might not be able to scoop up her exact pair (unless you’re a size XXS, 3X, or 4X), you’ll be happy to know that there are tons of similar sweat shorts on the market that’ll have you feeling comfy but looking cool all summer long.

Brands like Carbon38, Madewell, Athleta, and Vince have churned out their own take on these old-school gym shorts, and with all those options, you’ll have no problem finding a pair to suit your lounging (or workout) needs. Need one with pockets? Target has a great $15 pair. And if you’re more of a minimalist dresser who prefers crisp and clean, these Carbon38 organic cotton shorts are sure to be your calling card.

Shop our favorite Hudson-inspired terry cotton sweat shorts below. But word to the wise: They’re selling out fast as more people get wind of this summer-perfect staple.

Buy It! Colsie Fleece Lounge Shorts, $15; target.com

Buy It! Athleta Farallon Bermuda Shorts, $69; athleta.com

Carbon 38

Buy It! Carbon38 French Terry Shots, $88; carbon38.com

Bandier

Buy It! Calé Gisele Terry Short, $98; bandier.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Pull On Shorts, $39.50; madewell.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Vince Drawstring Terry Shorts, $69.97 (orig. $145); nordstromrack.com

