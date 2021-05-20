Kate Hudson Joins Netflix's Star-Studded Knives Out Sequel

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Lionsgate/Everett Kate Hudson (L); Knives Out (2019)

The game is afoot — and Kate Hudson is up for the task.

The actress and businesswoman revealed Thursday that she has boarded the first sequel to Knives Out, teaming up with a star-studded list of previously announced newcomers including Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr. and Edward Norton.

The group will join Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as the enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc in both planned sequels.

Alongside a caption that included several knife emojis, Hudson, 42, shared a screen grab from The Hollywood Reporter's article that states the film is set to shoot in Greece over the summer.

Rian Johnson is returning as director for both upcoming sequels and has penned the script for the next film, according to THR. No plot details have been announced.

The original film — written and directed by Johnson, 47, and released in theaters in 2019 by Lionsgate — became a box office success with its A-list cast, including Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, LaKeith Stanfield and star Ana de Armas.

The film was born out of Johnson's love for Agatha Christie novels, and he set out to write his own whodunnit centering around the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer), which sets off a fight for his estate among his children and grandchildren.

Among the dysfunctions within the deceased's family, Det. Blanc (Craig) arrives to investigate the suspicious circumstances of Thrombey's death, with everyone a suspect.

The hit murder-mystery earned Johnson an Oscar nomination in 2020 for Best Original Screenplay, and earned $311 million worldwide.

After receiving his Academy Award nomination, Johnson told Deadline he "had such a good time making" Knives Out that he was very much looking forward to a sequel.

"[I had] such a great time working with Daniel, and now just seeing that audiences are responding to it, the idea of continuing it on seems like it would just be a blast," he said. "But there's a lot that has to happen before that can happen, first and foremost being writing a script. So we'll see."

The two Knives Out sequels will find a home at Netflix, with the streaming site paying more than $400 million for the films, according to Deadline.