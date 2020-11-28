Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lopez Love These Durable Winter Boots — and They’re on Sale
George Pimentel/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty
If Uggs are what you’re after this sale season, retailers like Nordstrom and Rue La La have a slew of cozy-yet-cute boots on sale that are pretty much selling like hot cakes. But if you’re looking for a heavy-duty winter shoe you can really put to work this season, Timberlands boots, which are on major sale right now, are sure to be your calling card.
Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lopez regularly trek out in their Timberlands, and there’s a reason they repeatedly reach for them instead of others. Water, snow, sleet, mud — you name it, a durable pair of Timberlands can swiftly carry you through it. Most are designed with the brand’s signature TimberDry waterproofing technology, which means no water stains and no need to apply a waterproof spray prior to wear. Straight from the box to the streets it is!
RELATED: The Leggings Brand Hollywood Has Loved for More Than 10 Years Just Dropped a Massive Black Friday Sale
Timberlands may be tough on the outside, but they’re incredibly soft on the inside — literally. Most of the brand’s boots feature some sort of shock-absorbing cushioned footbed that keeps you (and your feet) happy all day long.
If you want a winter shoe that won’t let you down, Timberland boots are sure to be a winner, and the fact that they’re on sale right now for Black Friday just seals the deal. Buy them today so that you’re prepared for winter’s snow and sleet.
Nordstrom
Buy It! Timberland Nellie Chukka Boot, $99.90 (orig. $134.95); nordstrom.com; amazon.com
Nordstrom
Buy It! Timberland Jayne Waterproof Hiking Bootie, $99.90–$117.94 (orig. $159.95); nordstrom.com; amazon.com
Nordstrom
Buy It! Timberland Jayne Waterproof Bootie, $79.90–$110 (orig. $164.95); nordstrom.com; amazon.com
Nordstrom
Buy It! Timberland Courmayeur Valley Boot, $108 (orig. $179.95); nordstrom.com
Nordstrom
Buy It! Timberland Sienna Waterproof Lace-Up Boot, $119.90–$126.40 (orig. $189.95); nordstrom.com; amazon.com
Nordstrom
Buy It! Timberland Courmayeur Valley Chelsea Boot (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com
Nordstrom
Buy It! Timberland Courmayeur Valley Waterproof Hiking Boot, $118.96 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com