Kate Hudson Got Candid About Her Past “Failed Relationships”

"It's a choice."

Kate Hudson is opening up about “feeling like a failure” following her splits from ex-husband Chris Robinson and ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. Hudson appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi and spoke about her relationship history and the struggles that came along with those breakups, though she knew it was necessary for them to all be “happier.”

"As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years — whether it be Chris or Matt — I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships," Hudson said. "It's a choice; you either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you would have left them or [you] choose to leave."

Hudson wed Robinson in 2000 and the two share son Ryder from their 7-year marriage. Hudson later became engaged to Bellamy and gave birth to son Bingham in 2011 before the couple announced their split in 2014. She also is a mother to 4-year-old daughter Rani, whom she shares with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

During the podcast, she told Bozzi that she remains close friends with her exes, specifically with Bellamy. "I'm so close with my ex, Matt, Bing’s dad. Like, I love him so much, and [we're] exactly where we were supposed to be, you know? I think he feels the same way about me,” she said.

As for plans to tie the knot with Fujikawa, the couple is still deciding what their wedding will look like. "I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding," she explained. "My first wedding was so small, so there's a part of me that wants the big bash!"

Hudson says she wants the ceremony to incorporate her fiancé and daughter's heritage "We do sometimes go back and forth with a traditional Japanese wedding ceremony, which would be really beautiful and quite emotional for Danny seeing that his dad is gone."

One thing that’s for sure is it will be a destination wedding, adding, "It will be such an adventure that people will have to really want to come."



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.