Kate Hudson is glowing in makeup-free holiday selfie

Kate Hudson is one half of one of my favourite mother daughter duos of all time – having been raised on old Goldie Hawn movies, while devouring Kate's new 00s RomComs. But her latest Instagram post is a reminder that mother-daughter duo is a blossoming trio.

Kate just posted from a holiday in Sicily with her three kids (and omg, it looks insanely gorgeous), and with mini-me daughter Rani on her back, a fresh-faced Kate looks absolutely stunning, and so much like her mum.

From the looks of the photo, Kate doesn't seem to be wearing a scrap of makeup; with her long blonder hair left in natural beachy waves, and she couldn't look more beautiful. In short: a total babe.

She sweetly captioned the post: "Happiness and pasta 🍝 Not mutually exclusive 🇮🇹❤️☀️🌙 Exploring with my favorite humans ❤️." Swiping through the mouthwatering food snaps and cute pics of her three kids (Rani has two older brothers, Ryder and Bingham), we get to another bare skin shot of the star, this time in bright daylight showing her beautiful freckles but also candidly showing some slight redness to the nose, a blemish on the chin; just real, natural, beautiful skin.

It can be daunting going makeup-free, especially on the 'gram, but can be so liberating when you do. We find it so much easier to see how beautiful others are without makeup but it's harder to see with ourselves, so that's the mission for this year gang.

Beautiful with makeup, beautiful without.

