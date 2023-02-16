Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Rose Sipped Smoothies in Practical Mason Jars — Score Similar Ones for $5 Apiece

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It may be the dead of winter, but Kate Hudson is wasting no time whipping up delicious (and ice cold) fruit smoothies on Instagram. In a recent post, the Glass Onion star posted a DIY video of her and her daughter Rani Rose making berry smoothies from scratch.

Like the adorable sous-chef that she is, Rani helped her mom pour tasty ingredients like homemade oat milk, almond butter, frozen berries, and a variety of protein and superfood powders into a blender. Then, the duo poured the smoothies into glass mugs before exclaiming "Mmm."

There's just something about sipping drinks — whether its smoothies, iced coffee, or lemon water — out of a glass mason jar that makes it feel so much cooler, which is why it comes as no surprise that Hudson and her mini-me chose the cool glasses to sip their smoothies. And we found one on Amazon that looks so similar, plus it's even on sale.

Buy It! Vitever Mason Jar with Handle, Set of 4, $19.99 (orig. $21.29); amazon.com

In case you missed it, glass jars for iced coffee have been popular on TikTok, and the Vitever Mason Jar is right on trend. The set comes with four mugs made of smooth, lead-free clear glass with a handle to make hot girl walks with coffee effortless. Whether you choose a hot or cold beverage, the non-slip handle allows you to hold it firmly and avoid touching any sensitive areas while you sip and move about.

And if you happen to bring your drink on the go, no need to worry about spilling — the set comes with four sealing bamboo lids that help lock moisture in. Each mug also comes with an 8-inch glass straw, which is sustainable, reusable, and easy to clean using the included straw brush.

With dozens of five-star ratings on Amazon, the Vitever Mason Jar is beloved by shoppers for its functional and fun design. "They're thick enough to feel sturdy when you hold them," one person said, but added that they don't feel too heavy when the jars are filled.

"I bought this mason jar to drink tea," another reviewer wrote. "I pour hot water [inside] and can handle it."

"I love these. They're cute, fun, and functional," a third person said.

Right now, you can get a set of four Vitever Mason Jars on sale for just $21 at Amazon. If you want to look as cool as Hudson and Rani the next time you drink a homemade smoothie, consider adding these pretty and practical jars to your collection.

