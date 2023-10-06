Kate Hudson’s Cozy Lounge Set Is Perfect for Making TikToks and 'Procrastinating' Work

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Kate Hudson is just like so many of us — procrastinating work by being on TikTok.

She recently posted a video on the social media app using a “How Old Do I Look” filter while avoiding checking her emails. In the short clip, she was wearing a white hoodie with what appear to be matching white sweatpants, which look very similar to this $40 lounge set from Amazon.

The cozy ensemble is a cold weather necessity, because you can wear it while running errands, walking your dog, or working from home, all while looking pulled together.

Anrabess 2-Piece Hoodie Sweatshirt & Sweatpants Set

$40

Buy on Amazon

This comfy set, which includes both a hoodie and jogger sweatpants, is made from a super soft fabric that reviewers say is “unbelievably high quality.” One person even said the sweatshirt is “really soft on the outside,” adding that’s not like any of the others they own. The pants have a stretchy waistband and elastic ankle bands.

“What is not to like? Thick material, yet not heavy,” another customer wrote. They also added: “Very soft and comfortable material, and lets not forget the affordable price.”

And a third shopper loved it so much, they’re buying it in more colors and even convinced their friends to get it, too. “It was so much more comfortable than I expected,” they said thanks to the oversized fit.

If you’re worried about the white option getting dirty easily, the Anrabess set also comes in nine other colors, like brown, light gray, and black, and it’s available in sizes up to XL. We also found a few other similar lounge set options, like the Alo Yoga sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, which Katie Holmes owns in multiple colors.

But don’t worry there are some more affordable picks, like this under-$25 set from Walmart, too. Keep scrolling for more white lounge sets you can wear throughout the colder months to come.

Automet Lounge Hoodie Sweatsuit Set

Amazon

$42

Buy on Amazon

Frontwalk Casual 2-Piece Tracksuit

Walmart

$23

Buy on Walmart

Jordan Pullover Hoodie

Revolve

$92

Buy on revolve.com

Jordan Fleece Pants

Revolve

$88

Buy on revolve.com

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Nike

$65

Buy on nike.com

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Oversized Sweatpants

Nike

$60

Buy on nike.com

Alo Accolade Hoodie

Alo

$128

Buy on aloyoga.com

Alo Accolade Sweatpant

Alo

$118

Buy on aloyoga.com

