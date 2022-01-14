Kate Had A 'Very Private' Video Call With Meghan And Harry On Her 40th Bday

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Things still seem relatively tense in the royal family right now, but Kate Middleton did get a chance to speak to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle on her 40th birthday.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson told Us Weekly that "they did a video call" and the Sussexes "wished her a happy birthday."

Kate celebrated with a "small family affair" at her and Prince William's country estate Anmer Hall.

Christopher added that "Harry and Megan were not about to post anything the way they did two years ago” for Kate's 38th birthday, and that "this time everything was kept private."

Aside from releasing a set of portraits to mark her birthday (including the one above), Kate celebrated with a "small family affair" at her and Prince William's country estate Anmer Hall. “Kate only has a very small circle of friends,” Christopher said, adding that she has an “interesting” tradition of baking her own cake which is a “holdover” from her mother, Carole Middleton.

Apparently, Kate decided to keep things chill with a "very low-key" party because a ton of "big bashes" are coming up later this year, including Prince William's 40th.

Turns out the Queen herself is celebrating this upcoming milestone with a joint celebration for William and Kate in the summer. As Christopher put it, “The queen has a big thing planned for [William] and he is going to throw something as well. So, there will be big parties again, if COVID allows anything like that to happen.”

It's been a while since Meghan and Harry have been able to see Kate and William in person due to the pandemic, but there's talk of them attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, so TBD!

