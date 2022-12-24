Kate and Greg Mosse look back: ‘The shirt I’m wearing has since been made illegal’

Harriet Gibsone
·7 min read
Interactive

Married couple Kate and Greg Mosse first met in Chichester in their teens, and went on to become mutually celebrated names in the arts. Kate’s 2005 historical mystery Labyrinth skyrocketed her name as an international bestseller, the first of a multimillion-selling series of novels. She is also the founder director of the Women’s prize for fiction. Greg has enjoyed success as a lecturer, founding member of writing schools, and playwright. His debut novel, The Coming Darkness, is out now. Kate’s latest book, Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries is out now, and The Ghost Ship will be published next year.

Kate

This was the launch party for the book that changed our lives, Labyrinth. There were about 150 people standing in the very hot Oak Hall of West Dean College, Chichester; friends and family, publishers, booksellers. It became clear – because I’m very small – that nobody would see me if I made a speech, so someone found me a stool.

The dress felt frivolous to buy from an independent designer off Kings Road, but I wanted something special, and I felt amazing in it. The footwear remains a peculiar decision. They were so incredibly uncomfortable, and they’re not boots, they’re not shoes – what are they? I normally choose big chunky platforms, so I’m not sure what possessed me that night. I haven’t worn them since (apart from this photoshoot).

I’m pretty sure that in that particular moment I was looking towards my beloved and much missed dad, who died in 2011. Greg, being wonderful, was at the side because he helped me up on the stool. It looks as if he’s worried I might fall.

Greg and I first met during a joint school production of Offenbach. I was leading the orchestra down on the floor and Greg was one of the leads up on the stage. He was a year above me, which was very exciting at the time, and I can remember thinking he was jolly good-looking.

We were together for two years, but broke up before we went to different universities. Many years later, in our 20s, I was on the train heading to visit my sister, who was in labour. The doors opened and a man who had just got off a train from Paris – having not been to England in three years – got on and sat opposite me. I recognised him straight away. Men don’t change quite so much, whereas I’d gone from being a frilly little girl growing up in Sussex with flicked-out hair like Farrah Fawcett, to a campaigning feminist with a buzz cut. So it took Greg a little longer to realise it was me.

We are terribly good at looking at each other, going: ‘Quick pub lunch?’ and zipping off whenever we can

It was an extraordinary moment – so ludicrous you couldn’t even write it – yet somehow it felt straightforward. We got off the train together and my lovely dad was waiting to pick me up, so I asked: “Do you remember Greg? Could we give him a lift home?” He said, “Of course”, and when we got to Greg’s, his granny Rosie said: “Oh hello! How are you doing?” It was as if she’d seen me last Thursday, and that was that. Years later, when we were helping my ma look after my dad, and granny Rosie, too, the fact we grew up in the same area and knew each other’s families so well made the very hard moments of caring a little easier.

Greg and I have had caring responsibilities for a long time, so we are terribly good at looking at each other, going: “Quick pub lunch?” and zipping off whenever we can. The other joy is we work together. Everything we do, we do in a shared space, although I’ve always worked very early in the morning, and loved the complete peace and quiet. Or I’ll wake up in the middle of the night to do a stint. But we are both extremely disciplined and respect each other’s space and patterns.

All you can want from a partnership is to know that when something amazing or awful happens, they are the first person you tell. Greg has been that person for me since I was 16. Labyrinth went on to sell millions, but it didn’t change anything in our relationship. The success made a difference financially and professionally, but Greg and I just continued being us.

Greg

It was super hot in the Oak Hall and there were a lot of people crammed in. It was a typical publishing event, in that there was an enormous amount of smalltalk that grew in volume, turning into a buzz so loud that Kate had to call for silence and say: “By the way! I’m on a stool now!” The shirt I’m in has since been made illegal because it’s so gaudy – it’s covered in lots of bright yellow and pink worms, a little like an acid trip. What’s lovely is Kate wore it when she was pregnant for both of our children, and our daughter used to wear it when she was at university in Brighton. I got it back in the end.

It was my friend John who first pointed Kate out to me. There was a pause in the orchestra for some reason and he took advantage of the silence to tell me all about the girls he fancied. He was 16, so that was all of them, without exception. “But,” he said when he got to the end of the list, “my goddess is Kate Mosse.” This obviously caught my attention because it was a new level of hyperbole, so when he pointed down into the pit to tell me who she was I made it my business to talk to her. I quickly discovered that she was brilliant. The complete package. It was clear that Kate Mosse had main-character energy.

Related: Nick Grimshaw looks back: ‘Rihanna, Kate, Naomi – Mum was never fazed by them. But she did lose it over Alan Titchmarsh’

Generally speaking, I switch off very easily, so in crowded spaces I can become completely self-contained. I was in that mode when I sat opposite Kate on the train, so was totally unaware what was in front of me until I looked up. All the good things that have happened since derive from that one moment. I wasn’t intimidated by the hair, either. To me, how you looked was how you looked, then you found out what someone was like. I already knew what Kate was like. She was perfect.

My parents separated when I was five. He [Greg’s biological father] was difficult and obstructive, making life harder than it needed to be for my mother. So when Kate and I decided we would have children and get married, we were confronted with this idea that society expected our children to be named after this awful man. That made no sense whatsoever, so I relinquished that name and we became a family unit of Mosse. It was a corrective decision but also one that reflected the emotional connection I had with Kate, with her parents, and would reinforce our family life, too.

Over the decades, our love has changed in that it is now more valuable to me than ever. Isn’t that partly to do with the trajectory of adulthood? The younger you are, the more you think everything is possible – that you could be a ballet dancer if you put your mind to it. Or go into space. It’s the same in all aspects of your life. A river becomes more diffuse and wider as it meets the sea, but life narrows down into what is most important as you get older. To me, the most important things are Kate and our children.

Latest Stories

  • Leafs all-offence unit might not be answer to power-play struggles

    Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe rolled out five-forwards on the power play against Washington, with Mitch Marner at the point but despite the team's struggles with the man-advantage, the Maple Leafs might be better served with Rasmus Sandin in the long-run.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • What Chris Bassitt hopes to bring to Blue Jays rotation in 2023 and beyond

    Bassitt's competitive energy and hatred for losing was more than evident as the newly-signed pitcher was introduced to Blue Jays fans on Monday.

  • Local author's Bobby Orr book part of Windsor Symphony Orchestra's new Christmas CD

    A Windsor, Ont. author has written three books in collaboration with hockey legend Bobby Orr. But her latest project also has her brushing up with the likes of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and former CBC chief correspondent Peter Mansbridge. Kara Kootstra was contacted by the orchestra's music director Robert Franz about the project. He had lined up a Toronto composer to write a piece of music to accompany her book Bobby Orr and the Hand Me Down Skates as part of the symphony's Christmas CD. "

  • Toronto FC bolsters backline by signing veteran free agent centre back Matt Hedges

    Toronto FC, which tied a franchise record in conceding 66 goals last season, moved to bolster its defence Monday by signing free agent Matt Hedges to a two-year contract. The 32-year-old has spent his entire 11-season career with FC Dallas and is the franchise leader in games, starts and minutes played. The six-foot-four centre back made 349 appearances in all competitions for Dallas, which in 2014 made him became the youngest captain in franchise history. Hedges was named MLS Defender of the Ye

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Maple Leafs acquire Hunt from Avs for Malgin

    TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin on Monday. Hunt has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. He has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was held without a point in eight games in his fir

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night. Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points durin

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w