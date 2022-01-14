HelloMyNameIs Doctor Kate Granger, Who Raised £250,000 For Cancer Charity, Dies Aged 34

Dr Kate Granger after she was awarded an MBE at Buckingham Palace. She has died after a five-year cancer fight (Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

A consultant who launched a campaign encouraging health workers to introduce themselves to patients has died after a five-year cancer fight.

Dr Kate Granger’s ‘’Hello, My Name Is ...’’ campaign was described as “inspirational” and won the backing of many politicians and celebrities.

She had the idea in 2013 while receiving treatment in hospital, when she said she made the “stark observation” that many staff did not introduce themselves to people before treating them.

Her husband Chris Pointon, who she credited with supporting her throughout the campaign, confirmed in a tweet that his wife had died on Saturday “peacefully; surrounded by loved ones”.

Peacefully & surrounded by loved ones @grangerkate passed away yesterday. RIP my soul mate & TY. Love u 4ever... pic.twitter.com/2ZHrnlbJVn — chris pointon (@PointonChris) July 24, 2016

Her campaign received support from Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, NHS medical director Sir Bruce Keogh and former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson.

She achieved her goal of raising £250,000 for Yorkshire Cancer Centre just days before her death at the age of 34.

Dr Granger was admitted to St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds early this month, having tweeted days earlier: “I’m suffering too much at the moment. It’s just day after day of endless pain. I just can’t take it.”

Following her death the hospice paid tribute, writing: “It was our privilege to care for Kate, Chris and their loved ones. You are in our thoughts.”

It was our privilege to care for Kate, Chris and their loved ones. You are in our thoughts. #AlwaysHere#RIPKatehttps://t.co/WSUwbbGYL9 — St. Gemma's Hospice (@stgemmashospice) July 24, 2016

Dr Granger, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 but described herself as an optimist.

Speaking last year she said: ‘’I really hope my legacy will be putting compassionate practice right at the heart of healthcare delivery every single day.’

Three days ago she thanked people for sending flowers and gifts but, after being inundated, asked them to donate to the hospice instead.

RIP Dr Kate Granger, who inspired 400k+ NHS staff & 90 orgs

Kate achieved her £250k target 3 days ago #hellomynameispic.twitter.com/mfzRXfsAeR — NHS England (@NHSEngland) July 24, 2016

On Saturday Mr Pointon wished his wife a happy 11th wedding anniversary, adding: “I will always love you.”

The couple took part in various fundraising efforts through the years, including completing the Leeds 10k last summer.

