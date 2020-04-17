Kate Garraway's husband still 'deeply critical' amid coronavirus battle

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has said her husband Derek Draper is “still in a deeply critical condition” as he fights the coronavirus, but that she still has hope.

Draper was taken to hospital more than two weeks ago suffering from the virus.

Good Morning Britain star Garraway has now updated fans on his progress in an emotional Instagram post in which she praises the NHS for everything that they are doing.

“From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary #nhsworkers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are doing for thousands of covid patients,” she wrote, alongside a video of fireworks being let off in tribute to the NHS.

“I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope.”

She went on: “Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease.

“You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief.”

The TV star also thanked those who had been helping her and the couple’s two children, daughter Darcey, 14, and 10-year-old son Billy.

Kate Garraway and her children pose at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

She wrote: “Thank you, too, to my own little band of “key workers” , the neighbours who let off fireworks tonight for the #nhs, gave the Easter bunny a helping hand to make life feel a bit more normal for Darcey & Billy, those who have dropped off food, and friends family and all of you who have sent messages of love and support.

“It’s such a comfort. We must all stand together.”

She added the hashtags “#clapthecarers #love #hope.”

The star was showered with support from her TV colleagues after it emerged that Draper had been taken into hospital.

Piers Morgan offered up his "love and prayers", tweeting: “The GMB Now it’s been made public, I can say this horrendous situation has brought the Coronavirus crisis sharply into the hearts of all of us @GMB.

“My love & prayers to Kate & Derek.”

Ben Shephard sent love to the family and said he was “sending Derek strength and positivity”.

Garraway and Draper – who are both 52 – have been married since 2005.