Kate Garraway says she’s found ‘new way to be in love’ with Derek Draper amid his recovery

Kate Garraway gushed she has discovered a “new way to be in love” with her husband Derek Draper as he recovers from Covid.

She has been caring for her husband since he returned home in April 2021 after he was in hopsital for more than a year when he was struck down with the virus.

Now the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed a “new path is emerging” for the couple as they continue their love story together.

Derek Draper on Christmas day with Darcey and Billy (Kate Garraway Instagram)

In a sweet moment, the TV star shared she gets tearful knowing her husband puts a great deal of trust in her and they remain closer than ever.

She told You magazine: “I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says, “Whatever you think”, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, “God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust”.

“But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other?

“That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”

Often the TV star has given updates about her husband’s recovery in interviews, on GMB or on Instagram.

Their family - including their children Darcey, 15, and Billy, 12 - have been on an emotional journey which was captured in the award-winning documentary Finding Derek.

It has been confirmed there will be a sequel to the documentary.

The former political advisor is free of the virus but he continues to make a recovery from the long-lasting impact Covid had on him.