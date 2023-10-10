Kate Garraway says husband Derek Draper ‘not doing great’

Kate Garraway has shared her concerns for husband Derek Draper, admitting that he’s “not doing great” after recently battling a “nasty infection”.

Former political adviser Mr Draper, 56, contracted Covid-19 in 2020 and suffered serious complications, spending months in hospital and now, years later, still requires full-time care.

Draper, who shares two children with Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway, also 56, now uses a wheelchair and has very little strength in his arms, and the complications have also affected his cognition and speech.

Last month, Garraway said he had a setback with a nasty infection.

She told The Sunday Times: “He’s had a nasty infection this week that set him back a bit but we’re on the right side of it, so that’s good.”

Kate Garraway pictured with her parents and husband Derek Draper earlier this year (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Garraway gave a new health update while speaking to press at the Pride Of Britain Awards on Sunday.

She told Metro: “He’s not doing great, to be honest. But the battle goes on.”

She also confirmed to the publication that her recent on-air plea for a private meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay had been answered.

Last month, Garraway tore into the Health Secretary and demanded a meeting to discuss problems within the health system.

She said: “I don’t want to ambush you on air, but I have been trying to contact you and I have been trying to contact [social care minister] Helen Whately as well and I haven’t been able to.

Kate Garraway has highlighted her husband’s plight in both books and documentaries (ITV)

“I have been able to contact your equivalents on the shadow side and I have met with them and talked to them.

“I’d like to come and talk to you – not about Derek, by the way, this is not trying to get something for him.

“This is about representing millions of people across the country who, like me every day, in one hand feel like they are holding the life of their loved one and in the other hand – I don’t want to cry – are just punching and punching away at a system.”

She added: “It isn’t about money. I’ve got five points, if you or Helen would return some of my attempts to make contact with you, to talk to you about it, because it’s not just about social care but health care and the way it’s interrelating. It would be wonderful if you could.”

The Health Secretary replied to her plea on the show, telling Garraway it would be important for them to meet.