Kate Garraway responds to claim she ‘paraded’ husband as documentary Caring for Derek airs

Kate Garraway has responded to claims she is “parading” her husband Derek Draper in front of the public as her documentary Caring for Derek aired.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, told the person to reserve judgement and watch the ITV documentary which gives a personal insight to Ms Garraway’s family’s life as she cares for her husband.

Her husband, also 54, was rushed to hospital during the first wave of the pandemic in March 2020 and he now needs round-the-clock care since coming home after his battle with Covid had a long-lasting impact on him.

Hours prior to the episode being aired on Tuesday evening, someone wrote to her on Twitter saying they were not comfortable with her “parading him in front of the public”.

The troll said: “I genuinely hope he makes as full a recovery as possible. Sadly I still can’t reconcile how Derek’s alleged inability to communicate ties in with him consenting to Kate parading him in front of the public.

“That’s never sat comfortably with me.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Ms Garraway simply wrote back: “If you watch the doc tonight you will see.”

Many people praised the TV star for making the documentary which was a follow-up to her first award-winning documentary Finding Derek.

Some even said they were left in tears after watching the emotional show.

Among the comments, one person said: “You and Derek are amazing, thankyou for doing this. It can’t be easy to put your life on show but the education and information you are giving to people is fantastic.”

Another person said: “I have so much admiration for @kategarraway a formidable human with so strength and dignity. Love her.”

At the beginning of the episode, the GMB star said she is “very protective” about people seeing her husband in a vulnerable state but she said she had “talked to him a lot about this”.

She told cameras: “I think he understands we have to make it real, because this is the reality of life for people that are caring. And it’s the reality of recovering from a life-changing event.”

In the documentary, Ms Garraway gives a glimpse into her daily routine caring for her husband and outlined the “vast amount” she needs to do in order to look after him.

The dad-of-two spent 374 days in hospital after contracting coronavirus in March 2020 and he is thought to have the worst infection of any surviving patient in the UK.