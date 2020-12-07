Kate Garraway reflects on ‘missed moments’ as husband remains in hospital

Kate Garraway has reflected on the “missed moments” of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

Former political lobbyist Draper, 53, was placed in an induced coma after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus, and Garraway has spoken frequently about how much she and their children Darcey and Billy miss him.

The Good Morning Britain star will host the show’s 1 Million Minutes Awards, as the campaign marks its fifth anniversary of urging viewers to pledge their time and volunteer to help others.

She said: “There have been so many missed moments haven’t there? The first one was not having our chocolate Easter egg hunt that my mum organises every year.

“All the kids go round and the grown-ups set clues. It’s been a huge tradition and that was the first event we missed that really hit home.

“Then there was my birthday and then Billy’s birthday and Derek’s birthday… all those moments. Trying to make the most of them over Zoom and FaceTime.

“My two god-daughters have both had babies and I have missed the first birthday, I have missed the christening, I just haven’t seen them because I haven’t been able to. I think I shall treasure all that when we start to get it back.

“Billy also missed all of his end-of-term Year 6 events, along with others in Year 6, which are special because they mark the leaving of primary school and going to secondary school.

“It was such a shame not to be able to say goodbye properly or share those final moments with his schoolteachers and friends.

“But so many people are missing out on such treasured moments, it really does break your heart thinking about it.”

Garraway said her co-host Ben Shephard has been a tower of strength for her through the challenging year and added: “He has been at the end of the phone and trying to do everything that he can to help.

“To be serious for a minute, it has been a huge pressure on him.

“Working alongside somebody that you care for and you are worried about, plus also trying to do the job, it’s a huge thing and I am very grateful that he has been there and I am aware how tough it’s been for him… He has been amazing, you will make me cry now.”

Shephard added: “There is not a day when I don’t think about her and what is happening that day and whether I can do something to help her today.

“There is not a moment when I’m working with her where that admiration tarnishes.

After a year of missed moments with loved ones, we have launched our #1MillionMinutes campaign to fight loneliness. Go BTS to see how the 1 Million Minutes film with @mrjakedwood, @HussainManawer and @NaughtyBoyMusic was made and pledge your time. 👉 https://t.co/dxm6lflJD4 pic.twitter.com/gWMOhd0tfd — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 4, 2020

“Kate is so brilliant and professional and we have fun so you sometimes forget the relentless journey that they are on at the moment.

“We all want to know what the outcome is going to be and that is the hardest thing, not knowing.

“It is so, so difficult and her eternal optimism and positivity is something that we can all look at. It is something that I use to inspire me as well.

“In 2021 I will undoubtedly be more optimistic and positive, because of my friendship with Kate and how much I admire her.”

The GMB presenters will be hosting the 1 Million Minutes Awards virtually on December 17.

To pledge your support to Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes Awards go to ITV.com/1MillionMinutes.