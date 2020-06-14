Piers Morgan says Kate Garraway's situation is 'unbearably sad' as husband Derek remains in hospital

Kate Garraway attends The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards at The London Palladium on March 11, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan says his colleague Kate Garraway is in a unbearably, gut-wrenchingly sad” situation as her husband Derek Draper remains critically ill in hospital.

Last week saw Garraway give an emotional update during an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she shared that while her spouse was now "COVID free", the virus had “wreaked extraordinary damage on his body” as he is still unresponsive.

Morgan addressed the interview in his Mail column as he described it as "incredibly moving".

Garraway and Draper who share son Billy, 10, and daughter Darcey, 14, had made plans to renew their vows this summer before the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic which led to him becoming unwell.

Morgan said the possibility of his co-star not knowing if "she'll ever get Derek home again, let alone to renew those vows" was "unbearably, gut-wrenchingly sad".

"Kate has been told he may never wake up, and all there is left to be done is wait and hope for a miracle," he wrote.

"For all of us who know and care about Kate, this has been a desperately sad time," Morgan added.

Garraway said in her GMB interview that it was not clear if and when her husband could recover as he remains unconscious after being taken out of an induced coma.

She said: “The doctors talk in double negatives. You have to take comfort from the double negatives. They say ‘We can’t say he can’t recover, we don't know if he can recover and we don’t know how long it will take.’

“So from that you take terrible uncertainty and have to find good in it. You say to yourself, ‘There is hope and possibility’.”