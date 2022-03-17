Kate Garraway to host new Saturday show on ITV

Lily Waddell
Kate Garraway has landed a new lifestyle weekend show on ITV.

The Good Morning Britain star, 54, is set to host a new lifestyle magazine show Garraway’s Good Stuff on Saturday mornings.

She will be joined by her celebrity friends to recommend what to cook for Saturday night dinner as well as sharing the latest health and wellbeing tips.

It is among four new shows introduced at the weekend in a new shake-up to scheduling.

There will be three new Sunday shows over the summer - first hosted by Big Zuu, then Vick Hope and finally Katie Piper.

Head of ITV Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe said: “I’m delighted we can bring this brilliant line-up of presenters to our weekend mornings starting this Spring.

“The shows will offer the perfect mix of entertainment, chat and food to get our viewers ready for their Saturday and Sundays ahead.”

CEO of Cactus TV, Amanda Ross, Executive Producer of all four shows said: “These four very different hosts guarantee us all an exciting summer of variety on ITV weekend mornings. We couldn’t be more delighted!”

She has continued to juggle her busy TV schedule, including her regular appearances on Good Morning Britain, while caring for her husband Derek Draper.

Her latest TV appearance in Love Your Garden was a personal one where the star unveiled the wellbeing garden she has created to aid her husband’s recovery from Covid.

Recently, Garraway also took over hosting ITV series Life Stories from Piers Morgan.

It comes after Garraway said she found a “new way to be in love” with her husband as he makes his recovery from Covid.

She told You magazine: “I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says, “Whatever you think”, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, “God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust”.

“But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other? That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”

