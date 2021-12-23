Kate Garraway grateful she has husband Derek Draper home for Christmas

Kate Garraway taking part in Royal Carols – Together At Christmas (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Kate Garraway has spoken of her joy at having her husband Derek Draper home for Christmas after his long battle with Covid-19.

The former political adviser, 54, was in hospital for 13 months and placed in a coma but he was reunited with the TV presenter and their children, Darcey and Billy, several months ago at their family home.

Garraway told Woman’s Own magazine: “This year, we have got him home — and fingers crossed we can keep him home.

“Of course, he’s not going to be putting on his Santa costume going out with Darcey for a father-and-daughter Christmas shop or the same with Billy.

“None of those things are on the horizon at the moment so it’s adjusting to a new normal but also grateful he’s here at all which we didn’t have at all last year and feared would never happen.”

Of their Christmas plans, she added: “The dream would be to get Derek to Chorley. At the moment, moving him is a big problem: it’s exhausting for him.

“If not, maybe the Drapers could come to us for a big gathering, Covid permitting. And certainly I’ll be seeing the Garraways but my oven is broken so I’m not sure anyone wants to come to me.”

In December the Good Morning Britain host revealed the extent of her husband’s illness, saying he was still unable to communicate after Covid-19 caused brain inflammation.

In an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Garraway described the way Covid had affected Mr Draper, saying: “From the top of his head to the tip of his toe. His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain.

“He still can’t communicate, he still has issues with mobility. Fundamentally, he’s in a terrible state. Look, he’s alive, Piers.”

She added: “He will turn to me and say, ‘I love you’.

“He is there! He’s fought so hard to stay in this world and I’m not giving up on him ever. He will have moments of clarity and it’s like he disappears again.”