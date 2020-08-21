Kate Garraway Announces Short Break From Presenting Good Morning Britain To Spend Time With Family

Kate Garraway has announced she’s taking a short break from presenting on Good Morning Britain, to focus on looking after her family.

Earlier this year, Kate took three months off work after her husband Derek Draper was taken to intensive care, after contracting Covid-19.

The daytime presenter returned to GMB in July, and revealed during Friday’s show that she’ll be taking next week off to spend time with her children, William and Darcey.

“I’m actually not here next week,” she explained. “I’m taking a bit of time off to help Billy get sorted for secondary school. Darcey as well. And also Derek, look after things on that.”

She continued: “I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for absolutely being brilliant since I’ve come back through challenging times.”

Earlier this week, Kate revealed that she and her family had an emotional weekend as they marked Derek’s birthday while he remains in intensive care.

She told co-host Adil Ray: “[It] was obviously a challenging one under the circumstances.

“We managed to FaceTime him and sing happy birthday, and we had a cake, which we had on FaceTime. So we tried to mark the moment.”

When Adil questioned whether it had been a difficult day for the couple’s two children, Kate told him: “It’s very challenging, they’re doing brilliantly with it, though.

“We managed to do it with Derek’s family as well, we managed to technically hook up and sing happy birthday and just hope that the love seeps through.”

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.

