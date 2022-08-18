Kate Garraway gives health update on husband Derek Draper after sepsis emergency

Kate Garraway has given a health update on husband Derek Draper (PA)

Kate Garraway has given a health update on husband Derek Draper after he was hospitalised last month with “life-threatening” sepsis.

The TV presenter, 55, touched on Mr Draper while speaking to rail union boss Mick Lynch on Thursday’s episode of Good Morning Britain.

“I spend pretty much all of my time on trains, or in hospital with Derek,” she told him, appearing to imply that her husband is in hospital, but out of the intensive care unit.

The mum-of-two’s remarks came during a segement about the current rail strikes, as she went on to praise the high levels of service she had experienced from staff, while using the services regularly to visit her husband.

Kate Garraway touched on her ailing spouse while speaking to rail union boss Mick Lynch on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain (ITV)

Draper fell seriously ill with coronavirus in March 2020 and, despite now being free of the virus, he has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

Following his most recent health scare, Garraway took three weeks off from the ITV breakfast show to be by former political adviser Draper’s side.

Since then, this is the second update that she has given, previously advising that the infection was “under control”.

She told concerned viewers: “The sepsis is under control. One kidney is looking really good, just need to look at the other one,” she told fans at home.

“We’re back on the right side of it now.”