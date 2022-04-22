Kate Garraway Has Emotional On-Air Meeting With Covid Nurse Who Cared For Husband Derek

Kate Garraway Has Emotional On-Air Meeting With Covid Nurse Who Cared For Husband Derek

Kate Garraway has finally been introduced to the Covid nurse who helped care for her husband Derek Draper when he was hospitalised with the virus.

The former political adviser, 54, spent months in hospital after contracting Covid-19 in March 2020, before finally returning home.

On Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Kate got to thank one of Derek’s nurses as she had an emotional on-air meeting with Beth Dixon, who also cared for author Michael Rosen.

Kate Garraway meets husband Derek Draper's Covid nurse (Photo: ITV)

Kate said: “I have to ask you on a personal note, because you cared for Michael and Derek, we’ve now found out was two beds away. Did you care for him?”

“I would have done, yeah,” said Beth, who pre-Covid had worked at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

“God that is amazing,” said an emotional Kate. “Thank you so much by the way.”

“We tried, we did everything that we could. We put our all into it,” said Beth.

Kate replied: “Thank you so much. That is amazing. Gosh, I feel quite… I don’t know whether I can leap up and hug you but I’m going to. Thank you so much - that’s amazing.

“I’m quite overwhelmed as I’ve not seen the faces of anyone from that time so it’s lovely.”

Kate with husband Derek Draper in 2009 (Photo: Jon Furniss via Getty Images)

Although he is now free of the virus, Derek has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires care at home.

Last year, Kate made a documentary and published a book about Derek’s recovery.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

