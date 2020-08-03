Kate Garraway reveals she wanted to donate blood plasma to help Derek Draper overcome COVID-19

Kate Garraway attends The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards on March 11, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Kate Garraway wanted to donate her blood plasma to husband Derek Draper in a bid to help him overcome his COVID-19 battle.

The couple were both struck down by the virus, but while the Good Morning Britain presenter recovered, her husband has been in intensive care since March.

Garraway told GMB co-host Ben Shephard on Monday’s (3 August) show she was keen to undertake the procedure, which can see the anti-bodies gained from the person who has recovered from the virus possibly aiding the person still suffering with it.

The 53-year-old said: “Something I saw which intrigued me was this call out from the government for people to come forward to donate blood, so they can make use of blood plasma. Those who have had COVID and recovered.

“When Derek was very seriously affected by the virus - as in the virus was active, not as he is now - towards the end of April, I was looking for anything that might be able to help.

“I said to the doctors, ‘Could I donate my blood? I've had it, I seem to have recovered. Would antibodies that I have be helpful to him?'

“They said, ‘We are months away from being able to be confident that we could, in a sense, clean your blood enough to make sure that only the good antibodies were going in’.”

Kate Garraway, and husband Derek Draper with children Darcey and Bill at Heathrow after the 2019's I'm A Celebrity... Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

She went on to explain Draper has since had plasma exchanged. She said: “We know plasma has been really helpful now. And more recently, Derek has had plasma exchanged, to try to support the cleaning up of the system.”

GMB's doctor Dr Amir Khan added: “We all want to help people who are suffering from this virus. And convalescent plasma therapy, we are really encouraging people to come forward and donate plasma. Because we need more and more of it. Particularly if there is a risk of a second wave.

“I really like this idea. It's one of these old-fashioned kinds of medical therapies that has come back. It was first used in the 1800s to treat children with diphtheria, and then again in the 1900s to treat Spanish flu.

“The NHS and the government are really encouraging people who have tested positive for coronavirus, who have thought they'd had it in the past and perhaps have not had a test yet, to come forward and donate their plasma.

“Their antibodies can be used in patients who are particularly unwell in hospital to help treat their infection.”

GMB airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.