Kate Garraway: It’s tough not seeing Derek on wedding anniversary

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper at the Galaxy British Book Awards in 2009 (Jon Furniss/WireImage)

Kate Garraway says it is a “tough day” as she is not able to see husband Derek Draper on their wedding anniversary.

Draper, 53, has been in hospital since he was admitted in March with Covid-19, when he was struggling to breathe.

Garraway, speaking on Good Morning Britain, said the pair had been married “15 years today”.

“What an extraordinary thing. I won’t be able to see him today,” the show’s presenter, 53, said.

“I kind of hoped I would but it hasn’t worked out that way for the visit… But maybe it would be a bit strange anyway. So it’s a tough day.”

She told her co-hosts: “He’s still here. There’s not a huge amount of change…

“There are so many seeming positives and then plungings…

“So, you have to think at least he’s here with you. You have a flicker and then a bad day but you just have to keep going,” the mother-of-two said.

While former lobbyist and political adviser Draper no longer has Covid-19, he still remains seriously ill in an induced coma.