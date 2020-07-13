Kate Garraway reveals messages of support from David Beckham as she returns to GMB

Kate Garraway at the Rip It Up Press Night at the Garrick Theatre, Charing Cross Road. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

As Kate Garraway made her return to Good Morning Britain amid husband Derek Draper’s continuing battle against the coronavirus, the presenter has revealed David Beckham kindly sent private messages of support to her and their children.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former football star contacted Garraway on Instagram to send his best wishes and ask if there was anything he could do to help.

Read more: Piers Morgan says Derek Draper 'isn't out of the woods' following Kate Garraway update

Speaking on her return to GMB after four months off, the 53-year-old told how the former England skipper sent personalised videos to her two children.

Speaking of Beckham, she said: "He did very sweetly contact me on Instagram.

Owner and President of Soccer Operations David Beckham addresses the media ahead of Inter Miami CF's inaugural match on March 1st against LAFC, during media availability at Inter Miami CF Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"He asked if there was anything he could do to help and I was tempted to say 'your Mrs' wardrobe, that would be helpful' on a joking level.

"I just thought it was so sweet and I said to be honest just being able to tell Darcy and Billy you'd been in touch, so I said 'you've helped enough thank you.'"

However, going the extra mile, Goldenballs then sent videos for Garraway and Draper’s two kids, but what she didn’t realise is the clips could only be watched once before deleting themselves.

LONDON - APRIL 03: TV Presenter Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper arrives at the Galaxy British Book Awards at Grosvenor House on April 3, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Jon Furniss/WireImage)

She explained: "He sent a video message - although he sent it on something clever, which I couldn't work, where you play it once and lose it.

"Fortunately he sent two, but Darcey didn't get hers. I played it, then it was gone. I learnt the second time though."

With Draper still unwell, Garraway has been advised she needs to try and carry on with her life.

Read more: Kate Garraway's 'I'm A Celeb' co-star Myles Stephenson 'looking out' for her children

As she returned to work, she asked colleagues not to be “too nice” as she might get upset.

She warned: "Don't be too nice or I'll get too emotional, go back to being rude,” before adding: "It's lovely to be here."

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.