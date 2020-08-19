Kate Garraway criticised for 'laughing and joking' on 'GMB' while husband remains in hospital

Kate Garraway has shared that she's been criticised for "laughing and joking" on Good Morning Britain while her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

The presenter discussed the matter with her co-star Adil Ray after the latter expressed disbelief over a news story about a paramedic receiving online abuse for wearing make-up at work.

Garraway, 53, said: "We’ve talked about this, with me doing this show.

"If we’re having a laugh and a joke, because that’s our job in the morning, to cheer everybody up in the pandemic, people then say, 'Hang on, does that mean you’re not worried about Derek or you’re not feeling sad about it?'"

"Maybe it’s that? Obviously she’s professional and doing her job, and they see her do that and think, 'Why are you posting and posing and when you should be saving lives?'

"Not really understanding that we’re all human and the most important thing is that we need to laugh and smile. Nothing warrants this abuse," she went on.

It comes as the mother-of-two has previously said she feels bad for "having fun" on the programme while her spouse remains in a "minimally conscious state" following his battle with the coronavirus.

Speaking on GMB last week, Garraway described it as “a difficult balance”.

While he no longer has the virus, it had a severe effect on his body and his recovery is still uncertain.

Garraway only returned to the programme a few weeks ago after taking time off due to Draper's health, stating she was doing so because she believes it's what he would want for her.

The pair are parents to two children, Billy, 11, and Darcey, 14.