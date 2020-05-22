Kate Garraway says her 'heart sinks' as coronavirus gives husband more battles to fight

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper (File photo)

Kate Garraway has said her “heart sinks” everyday as the coronavirus gives her husband Derek Draper more battles to fight.

Draper was admitted to hospital close to two months ago after contracting the virus and the Good Morning Britain star has said it has been the toughest time of her life.

Garraway has now said their journey “seems to be far from over”, although the presenter said she still has hope.

The star updated fans after the Clap For Carers event on Thursday, which she often does.

Sharing a video showing her clapping and banging a pot with the couple’s children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 10, Garraway said: “It’s so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest.

“But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as everyday my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight.

“But he is still HERE & so there is still hope.”

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future,” Garraway added.

“That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the front line workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected.

“The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown.”

The star, 53, also told how her children had boosted her spirits, after noting how Darcey was wearing an NHS t-shirt as she clapped for carers.

“I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this t shirt on line (with my card !) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs,” she said.

“I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family - always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling.”

Thanking fans for their support, Garraway urged others to open up about their own challenges and thoughts, saying sharing was “such a comfort”.

Garraway and Draper, 52, have been married since 2005.

The presenter recently penned a personal blog about her family’s struggle, saying the last few weeks had been “the hardest of my life”.