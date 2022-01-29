Kate Garraway called out for being unable to say Good Morning Britain guest’s name

Sam Moore
·2 min read

Kate Garraway has been criticised by viewers of Good Morning Britain over her inability to pronounce the name of guest, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

After attempting to say Mos-Shogbamimu’s surname a couple of times, Garraway gave up and asked the guest to introduce herself.

Mos-Shogbamimu then insisted that Garraway introduce her correctly: “I’m not going to let you get away with that. Read it phonetically, pronounce it as you see it.”

Garraway then managed to pronounce Mos-Shogbamimu’s name correctly and the doctor gave her a round of applause.

The TV presenter then said she struggles to pronounce the name “Smith” and commented: “So you know, it’s nothing to do with anything else. I just struggle to get my words out most mornings.”

Garraway was roundly criticised by Good Morning Britain viewers for not being able to pronounce the name and Mos-Shogbamimu’s was praised for standing her ground over the issue.

One viewer called Garraway “rude” and said she needed to go on a “coffee break”. Another user on social media called Garraway’s conduct “embarrassing”.

Others highlighted that Mos-Shogbamimu had appeared on the show multiple times before: “Dr Shola has been on GMB so many times, she could have just referred to her has Dr Shola instead of embarrassing herself especially, after boasting this morning that she has been nominated for journalism. Mind boggles.”

Another viewer also wrote in support of Mos-Shogbamimu: “I love that Shola Mos-Shogbamimu didn’t hesitate to put Kate Garraway in her place without fear or favour. Imagine having to pronounce your own surname because a presenter was too lazy to do it.”

Garraway then went on to co-mediate a debate between Mos-Shogbamimu and conservative comedian Leo Kearse on “cancel culture”.

