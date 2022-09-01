Kate Garraway broke her toe dashing through intensive care

Kate Garraway broke her toe while running through intensive care.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, revealed she suffered the injury while visiting her husband, Derek Draper, who has been in and out of hospital during his battle with Covid.

Garraway, who has been forced to wear trainers on her breakfast show told her co-host Ben Shephard, who couldn’t resist pointing it out, that she was running through intensive care “and I whacked my foot on one of those tables.

“I was in absolute agony. But everyone around me was so ill, I had to pretend, ‘No, I’m fine!’ Because I felt so guilty. So I said nothing and went to the toilet and cried.”

The mother-of-two then turned to Shephard and joked: “I've forgotten what you are like because most of the summer I've been able to hide my trainers under the desk."

Garraway has released two documentaries detailing her husband’s battle with Covid (ITV)

Garraway has been visiting the hospital daily to check on her husband who was rushed in last month for a serious medical procedure – an operation on his kidneys.

Former political adviser Draper, 55, was first hospitalised with coronavirus in March 2020 and is said to have one of the most severe cases of the illness in Europe.

He has suffered severe and lasting damage to his organs after being put on a ventilator in intensive care and spending months in a coma. He is now Britain’s longest serving hospital in-patient.

Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins send their love to Kate Garraway, who took time off, following her husband’s hospitalisation in July (ITV)

In July, Garraway, 55, who has released two documentaries detailing her husband's battle with the virus, took a three-week break from Good Morning Britain and her Smooth FM radio show to be by his side.

It later emerged that Draper, who has to use a wheelchair, was battling life-threatening sepsis.

He is said to be currently in a stable condition.