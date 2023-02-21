Is Kate Forbes’ leadership bid the most challenging in recent political history?

Kate Forbes

Nicola Sturgeon insists that she won’t say who she wants to succeed her as SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland. Frankly, she doesn’t have to; because as the Irish might say - even the dogs in the street know that she wants Humza Yousaf, the current and much-mocked health minister, to succeed her.

Mind you, a Martian dropping in on this contest might well reckon that Kate Forbes, the other leading contender, is determined to make sure Sturgeon gets her wish. An adherent of the Free Church of Scotland, the Scottish finance minister is making no secret of her fundamentalist beliefs, which are definitely causing her to leak support.

By her own admission, she wouldn’t have supported gay marriage if she’d been an MSP when the Scottish Parliament approved it. And she’s also opposed to Sturgeon’s disastrous plan to allow people to change their gender by a simple declaration. And she wouldn’t bother the Supreme Court by seeking to overturn the UK veto in that measure. Furthermore, unlike Sturgeon and her justice minister Keith Brown, she’s adamant that a double rapist is a man, not a woman.

But, perhaps most damaging in the minds of many, she also doesn’t think people should have children outside marriage.

A whole host of observers are predicting that Forbes has blown her chance of leadership with these declarations but she seems unfazed and determined to just keep going and become First Minister.

She says her views are her own and nor does she seek to inflict them on others or to reverse the laws that she didn’t agree with.

Her supporters accept she’s taking a calculated risk in making no secret of her personal views, is refusing to apologise for them and that she’s not trying to inflict them on others. And by getting them out in the open right from the outset she hopes to move quickly onto what she reckons is her strong suit against Yousaf - Scotland’s economic future.

The current health minister is widely seen as the “continuity” candidate, with most of the leftovers of the Sturgeon cabinet voting for him, even if he’s been easily the most maligned - and deservedly so - minister in the history of Scotland’s devolved parliament.

Story continues

Ash Regan, who resigned as a minister over her opposition to Sturgeon’s gender reform bill, is the third candidate.

Why should I care who the Nats light upon as their new leader, dedicated as they all are to breaking up the Union? Frankly, I don’t much care because I’ve thought for some time now that the tide had gone out on independence - largely due to Sturgeon’s disastrous leadership.

And, further, I think that whoever they choose would have as much chance as she did: None.

However, I would have thought that there were enough SNP members - the party is supposed to have 100,000 - who would have had enough of the later Sturgeon years that they’d want a complete break. And remember it is they and not the ordinary voters who will decide this contest.

And as for those who reckon Forbes’ views so outdated as to wreck her chances, her supporters point to the fact that the average age of the SNP members is 50 plus and, furthermore, most are men.

But it’s not the SNP membership who will decide whether Scotland leaves the UK. That’s the responsibility of ordinary voters at election time.

And in today’s roughhouse politics, where the public wants to know everything about their candidates, will they accept that the fundamentalist views of Kate Forbes are private and will not influence her public policies? That’s the risk she’s taking in this contest.

Mind you, from this vantage point it must be easily the most challenging and “in your face” leadership bid in recent political history. Or the daftest.