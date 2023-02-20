Who is Kate Forbes? The devout Christian in the SNP leadership race to replace Nicola Sturgeon

Kate Forbes is among the leading candidates to become Scotland’s new First Minister after Nicola Sturgeon resigned following almost nine years in the role.

Ms Sturgeon said she knew in her “head and in her heart” it was the right time to resign after serving as First Minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader since November 2014.

“Since my very first moments in the job, I have believed that part of serving well would be to know, almost instinctively, when the time is right to make way for someone else,” she said on Wednesday.

Scotland’s Finance Minister Ms Forbes on Monday confirmed that she was entering the SNP leadership race. She said she had the “vision, experience and competence to inspire voters across Scotland”.

So is Kate Forbes? Here is all you need to know.

Personal life

Ms Forbes was born in Dingwall in the north of Scotland and spent her childhood in Glasgow and India. Her parents travelled to the latter as missionaries when she was a baby.

She graduated from the University of Cambridge with a Bachelor of Arts in history in 2011, before graduating from the University of Edinburgh with a master's degree in emigration and diaspora history.

She became a chartered accountant in 2013 after working for two years for her local Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP), Dave Thompson. Ms Forbes then worked for Barclays for two and a half years.

She married her husband Alasdair MacLennan in 2021 and is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child, daughter Naomi, in August. Ms Forbes is a devout Christian.

🤰🏻 All being well, there will be a new addition to our family this summer. Pregnancy gets ever harder to hide in the public eye and so I’m delighted to be able to share the news! pic.twitter.com/ao2w5TG72x — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) February 8, 2022

She told the BBC’s Nick Robinson last year: “To be straight, I believe in the person of Jesus Christ. I believe that he died for me, he saved me and that my calling is to serve and to love him and to serve and love my neighbours with all my heart and soul and mind and strength.”

Story continues

Her rise through Parliament

Ms Forbes was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016 as MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.

As a backbencher from 2016 to 2018, she served on the Scottish Parliament’s Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee; the Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee; the Health and Sport Committee; and the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee.

Ms Forbes delivered the Scottish government’s budget in 2020 just hours after her predecessor Derek Mackay quit — the first woman to do so. She has served as cabinet secretary for finance and the economy for three years.

Recent polls have found she would be the most popular choice to succeed Ms Sturgeon.

One poll for The Scotsman newspaper established her as the favoured choicce of SNP voters with 18 per cent. Among all voters, she was also named the most popular with 14 per cent of the vote.

Leadership competition

Aged only 32, Ms Forbes would be the youngest SNP leader if she wins the leadership contest.

She annnounced her decision to enter the race with a tweet that said: “I am today launching my bid to become Scotland’s next First Minister, with the vision, experience and competence to inspire voters across Scotland.”

I am today launching my bid to become Scotland's next First Minister, with the vision, experience and competence to inspire voters across Scotland. #Forbes4FM pic.twitter.com/1AG4Nyfma6 — Kate Forbes MSP (@_KateForbes) February 20, 2023

The current culture and external affairs secretary, Angus Robertson, was tipped as the early favourite. However, he ruled himself out of the race after saying that taking on the “huge commitment” wasn’t right for him and his family with two very young children.

The current health secretary, Humza Yousaf, is in the running with Ms Forbes. He was appointed in May 2021 and was the youngest MSP elected to the Scottish Parliament at the age of 26.

He has served in numerous roles and, in 2018, was appointed as cabinet secretary for justice. He introduced the Hate Crime Bill, which caused controversy among opposition parties.

Deputy First Minster John Swinney could also throw his hat in the ring.

He was the finance secretary from 2007 to 2016 and the education secretary between 2016 and 2021.

Mr Swinney briefly served as SNP leader in the early 2000s after Alex Salmond unexpectedly quit as party leader, but later resigned.