Kate Ferdinand feels ‘isolated’ on Mother’s Day over step kids’ ‘deep loss’

Kate Ferdinand has admitted she feels “really alone” on Mother’s Day because her step children’s “deep loss”.

Candidly the former TOWIE star, 30, said she can’t possibly celebrate when her husband Rio Ferdinand’s children Tate, 13, Lorenz, 15, and Tina, 10, lost their mum Rebecca Ellison to cancer when she was only 34 in 2015.

Despite becoming a mum for the first time herself last year to baby Cree, the former reality star said the special day has made her feel “quite isolated” because of her personal situation.

Kate posed with her husband Rio Ferdinand (Dave Benett/Getty Images for FEN)

She said on her Blended podcast: “It’s a strange feeling the world is celebrating this day and there is a real big loss in my house but also it was my first Mother’s Day - a day in another life that I would really look forward to, but here I am surrounded by my family.

“How can I have the audacity to celebrate myself when all my family have had such a deep loss? I felt really alone and quite isolated. I didn’t know anyone in a similar situation or going through the same sort of thing as me.”

Speaking on her podcast about having a blended family, Ferdinand admitted Mother’s Day is a day she personally struggles with.

But looking on the positive side, the glamorous TV star said she was lucky to have three “amazing” step children and her son.

She become a mum for the first time herself last year to baby Cree (Kate Ferdinand)

She added: “Mother’s Day for most people is usually a day that we celebrate the women that shaped us. But unfortunately that is just not the case for everyone. For me personally Mother’s Day is a day that I struggle with.

“I’m fortunate to have three amazing step children and my biological son Cree, but sadly my stepchildren lost their mum at a young age and also my husband has lost his mum.”

Elsewhere, she spoke about the launch of her new podcast Blended on Loose Women.