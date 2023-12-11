Kate Cox: Texas woman in court fight leaves state for abortion

Breaking News image

A Texas woman who sued the state to get an abortion for her high-risk pregnancy has left the state to have the procedure, her lawyers have said.

Kate Cox, 31, sought an abortion after her foetus was diagnosed with trisomy 18, a potentially fatal condition that doctors said threatened her fertility.

A lower court granted permission for an abortion, but the Texas Supreme Court put that decision on hold on Friday.

Texas has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.

Abortions in the state are prohibited from the point of conception except in rare cases where the life of the expectant mother is under threat.

Abortion advocates argue the exception is too vague and puts women's health at risk.