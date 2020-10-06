Kate on campus with university students in Derby

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited first-year students at the University of Derby to hear how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the start of their undergraduate life.

Kate travelled to the city to meet students and find out how their mental health is being cared for on campus.

She arrived wearing a colourful mask in line with rules for students and staff in communal areas.

The duchess’s visit on Tuesday came as Universities UK, which represents 139 institutions including the University of Derby, published a new checklist to help universities support student wellbeing during the autumn term.

Universities should ensure that students have access to basic necessities during self-isolation, including food, laundry services, cleaning materials, bin bags, tissues and toilet rolls, the guide says.

A surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has led to thousands of students having to self-isolate in their halls at some universities, with some hanging signs out their windows saying they did not have food.

More than 50 universities in the UK have confirmed cases of coronavirus as students return to campus, with students self-isolating at Manchester Metropolitan and Glasgow University.

Nearly 500 students and staff at Sheffield University have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of term, and more than 750 students are self-isolating at Northumbria University after testing positive.

The National Union of Students (NUS) has warned that undergraduates being “trapped in halls” could exacerbate mental health issues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to get university students back to their families for Christmas despite warnings that rates of infection in young adults are climbing steeply.

View photos Kate wore a face mask upon her arrival (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) More

The duchess’s visit to the university’s main Kedleston Road site ties in with World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

She was briefed by Student Minds, the UK’s student mental health charity, on the national picture.

Her first discussion was in a socially distanced circle.

Kate asked representatives of Student Minds if there had been an “increase in awareness” among students of mental health help – and asked if it had been “integrated” into their education.

She then spoke to students about how they have felt during the pandemic.

She once again donned her face mask as she walked through the main lobby to speak to the students.

View photos The Duchess of Cambridge talks to students (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) More

Story continues